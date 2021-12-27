What is Keratosis Pilaris? Yami Gautam opens up about dealing with the incurable skin condition

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam recently talked about penning a long post on Instagram about her skin condition Keratosis Pilaris.

In an interview with ETimes, Yami said that she felt liberated after sharing the post. She added that the journey of coming to terms with the condition and being open about is was a very challenging one.

The actress was overwhelmed to see the response she got on her post. According to her, it took years to accept it and wear it with confidence.

Yami recalled when people saw her at shoots, they discussed how they planned on "airbrushing" and "concealing" the scars and bumps on her skin.

In October 2021, Yami revealed on Instagram that she has a skin condition called keratosis pilaris. She uploaded several photos and opened up about the condition in the caption.

ALSO READ Yami Gautam Birthday Special: A look at her stylish outfits paired with Kashmiri Dejhoor

She said when the photos were about to go for post-production work to "conceal" her skin condition, she chose to do away with the procedure.

"I thought, 'Hey Yami, why don't you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be okay with it. Just let it be' (Yes, I do talk out loud to myself). For those who haven't heard about this, it's a skin condition wherein you get tiny bumps on the skin. I promise they aren't as bad as your mind and your neighbor aunty makes it out to be. I developed this skin condition during my teenage years, and there is still no cure for it," she wrote.

"I've dealt with it for many years now and today finally, I decided to let go of all my fears and insecurities and found the courage to love and accept my ‘flaws’ wholeheartedly. I also found the courage to share my truth with you. Phew! 😅

I didn't feel like airbrushing my folliculitis or smoothing that ‘under-eye’ or ‘shaping up’ that waist a tiny bit more! And yet, I feel beautiful," she added.

Advertisement

Loading View on Instagram

Accordingly, to healthline.com, this skin condition causes patches of rough-feeling bumps on the skin. These bumps are actually dead skin cells plugging hair follicles. They appear in red or brown in colour.

Keratosis pilaris is also known as chicken skin. It can be seen in the upper arms, thighs, cheeks or buttocks. They are not contagious and do not cause any discomfort or itching.

Yami tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar on June 4, 2021 in a private ceremony in Himachal Pradesh with her family and close friends.

On the work front, she will be seen in Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s ‘Lost’. Apart from this, she also will be seen in ‘Dasvi’ with Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.

ALSO READ Yami Gautam Birthday Special: Know her love story with filmmaker Aditya Dhar

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, December 27, 2021, 03:06 PM IST