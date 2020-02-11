'What I want to wear is my right': Nushrat Bharucha on her pelvage revealing green dress

'Dream Girl' actress Nushrat Bharucha, made heads turn and jaws drop with her sexy green dress, at the Amazon Filmfare Awards 2020's curtain-raiser event. The actress' outrageous sartorial choice became the talk of the town. Nushrat, in an interview, was asked about the dress and the actress said, "what I want to wear is my right".
In an interview with HT Cafe, the 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' actress said, "We have freedom of speech in our country. So, whatever anyone feels, they can put it out. But just like they’ve their opinion, what I want to wear is my right."
She also spoke about how her friends from the industry lauded her choice and said they would never be able to carry it off as she did.
Nushrat also said it was 'just an outfit' and she wasn't aware it will become a hot potato. The actress added that she felt confident in the dress and was comfortable wearing it to the event.
The 34 years old said, "When I put this dress on, I was comfortable in it, and that’s why I was able to carry it off. I knew what I was wearing, and I had to be careful."
On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha will be next seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in 'Chhalaang'. 'Chhalaang' is a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT Master from a semi government-funded school in Northern India.
Montu (Rajkummar Rao) is a typical PT Master for whom it’s just a job. When circumstances put everything that Montu cares for at stake, including Neelu, being played by Nushrat Bharuch who he loves, Montu is forced to do what he has never done – Teach.
Through Montu’s journey, 'Chhalaang' humorously addresses the value of Sports Education in the school curriculum.
The makers recently released the poster raising the curiosity of fans.
'Chhalaang', a social comedy stars Rajkummar Rao and Nushrat Bharucha in lead roles. Directed By Hansal Mehta, Written By Luv Ranjan, Aseem Arrora & Zeishan Quadri, Chhalaang is produced By Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg where the story is written by Luv Ranjan.
The film is all set to release by 13th March 2020.
With quotes from HT Cafe
Inpurts from Bollywood Hungama
