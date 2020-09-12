'What happened to freedom of speech?': Preity Zinta and other Bollywood celebs condemn attack on retired Navy officer

A 62-year-old retired Navy officer was beaten up by alleged Shiv Sena workers after he forwarded a cartoon on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on WhatsApp, on Friday. The incident took place around 11.30 am in Lokhandwala Complex area in suburban Kandivali.
As tweeple took to the micro-blogging site to condemn the attack, Bollywood actress Preity Zinta tweeted, "Goons in Mumbai beat a 62 year old retd Flag of India Indian Navy Veteran black & blue cuz he forwarded a political cartoon on what’s app. Seriously ? What happened to freedom of speech? What happened to respecting our veterans? Very upset & sad to hear this.This is NOT OK. #NavyVeteran."
While some lauded the 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' actress tweeted for raising her voice against the 'cowardly act', others questioned her 'selective activism'
Reacting to Zinta's tweet, a user wrote, "Goons distroyed @KanganaTeam house too, as a fellow Himachali you should raise a voice against that also."
Another commented, "Finally breaking your silence and good to hear your voice.... Otherwise I thought we will see your presence in coming IPL only...."
A user questioned, "Do you speak when innocents are slapped with sedition and UAPA for speaking/posting against state CMs and the PM? or is it just when beta jay holds your ipl leash?"
Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker and were among the others who took to Twitter to react to the incident and called it 'utterly shameful'.
A case under IPC section 325 (causing grievous hurt) and provisions related to rioting was registered against six person and they were arrested in connection with the attack.
Speaking to ANI on Friday, Madan Sharma, the former Navy officer said that he was attacked after he forwarded a message on WhatsApp.
"Eight to ten persons attacked and beat me up today after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist," Sharma said.
Dr Sheela Sharma, daughter of the former officer said that he was attacked by people from the Shiv Sena after the received threats for forwarding a message on Whatsapp.
"My father received threats for forwarding a message. A number of people from the Shiv Sena attacked him. Later, the police came to our residence and insisted on taking my father with them. We've registered an FIR," she said.
(With inputs from ANI)