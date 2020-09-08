What did Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti do before his demise? All you need to know

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has been at the forefront demanding justice for her brother, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

From leaving the netizens teary-eyed with her emotional posts and sharing throwback pictures of her brother to publically slamming Rhea Chakraborty for her interviews, Kirti has been garnering a lot of attention over the last few months.

Shweta Singh Kirti first made headlines on June 18 for her Facebook post, where she paid a heartfelt tribute to Sushant. Penning down an emotional, she had urged people to be kind and compassionate.

Her post read, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.

Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart.

you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more....

Wherever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally."

Four days after the demise of her younger brother, Shweta Singh Kirti reached India to be beside her grieving family in Patna and also managed to take part in the actor's Asthi Visarjan (immersion of the ashes).