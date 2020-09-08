What did Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti do before his demise? All you need to know

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's US-based sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has been at the forefront demanding justice for her brother, who was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on June 14.
From leaving the netizens teary-eyed with her emotional posts and sharing throwback pictures of her brother to publically slamming Rhea Chakraborty for her interviews, Kirti has been garnering a lot of attention over the last few months.
Shweta Singh Kirti first made headlines on June 18 for her Facebook post, where she paid a heartfelt tribute to Sushant. Penning down an emotional, she had urged people to be kind and compassionate.
Her post read, "Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.
Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart.
you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more....
Wherever ur mera baby stay happy....stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally."
Four days after the demise of her younger brother, Shweta Singh Kirti reached India to be beside her grieving family in Patna and also managed to take part in the actor's Asthi Visarjan (immersion of the ashes).
While the Mumbai Police was investigating the professional rivalry angle in the suicide case, things altered course when Sushant’s father filed an FIR in Patna on July 28.
Apparently, he had not been satisfied with the long-drawn investigation by the Mumbai police which had recorded the statements of 40 people, including some leading producers and actors and friends of Sushant. In the FIR, KK Singh accused his son’s girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty among others for abetment to suicide and defrauding.
Following the FIR, Doting sister Shweta Singh Kirti started a social media campaign and tweeted, "If truth doesn’t matter, nothing ever will! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput"
"Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth! #IndiaForSushant #Godpleasehelpus #Seekingstrengthandunity," read her tweet from July 30.
As the case gained momentum and fans started voicing a demand for a CBI inquiry, Kirti's love for her brother and hashtags became even more evident.
#WhoKilledSushant, #Seekingstrengthandunity, #Doingitright, #CBIEnquiryForSSR, #CBIenquiry, #CBIEnquiryForSSR, #Faith, #GodIsWithUs, #JusticeWillPrevail are a few hashtags used by Shweta in her tweets.
From arranging virtual prayer meet for the late star and calling it a moment of spiritual revolution to putting up billboards of Sushant in Hollywood, Shweta has been doing everything in her power to make this a global moment.
The initiative of a global prayer meet for Sushant was taken up on the two-month anniversary of the actor's death.
"It has been 2 months you left us Bhai and we are still fighting to know the truth, to know what actually happened that day. I request you all to please join us for Global 24-hour spiritual and prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput, so that the truth prevails and we find justice for our beloved Sushant," shared Shweta at the time of announcing the initiative.
While late actor's elder sister has managed to strike a chord with millions through her emotional posts, here's all you need to know about her:
Born in Patna, Bihar, Kirti started her career in 2005 as a beauty consultant for the popular cosmetic brand L'Oreal. She then completed her fashion designing course and joined Celebrity Fashions Ltd, before trying her hands at modeling. She has reportedly modeled for renowned names like Schwarzkopf, Kingfisher and others.
According to her LinkedIn profile, she has also worked in Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty's 2004 film 'Phir Milenge'.
Kirti has three post-secondary college degrees, two Bachelors and an MBA from San Jose State University.
Currently, she is a successful entrepreneur based in California and is the owner of Damara Kids Child Care Centre in Livermore. According to their website, it is a licensed after school and it's big idea is to use research-based mindfulness concentration exercises, breathing techniques (meditation) and yoga to help the children clear the mind, relax the body, and seek greater self-awareness and focus.
Shweta Singh married Vishal Kirti, an Electrical and Computer (ECE) Engineer, in 2007 and has two kids.
