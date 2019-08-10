What clash? Akshay Kumar, John Abraham's 'bromance' wins hearts

New Delhi: Locking horns with their latest release this Independence Day, Bollywood's 'Desi Boyz' Akshay Kumar and John Abraham were spotted reuniting while promoting their respective forthcoming films 'Mission Mangal' and 'Batla House' in Mumbai.

Calling his "brother from another mother" Bollywood's 'Khiladi' shared an affectionate and playful picture on Instagram where he can be seen taking a piggyback ride from John. The duo who donned black casuals can be seen enjoying every bit of their time together.

"Make some noise for the Desi Boyz...together we are always a riot! #BrotherFromAnotherMother," he captioned the picture.

Both John and Akshay's films will release on August 15. The competition is even more intense since both are based on the theme of patriotism and are all set to hit the theatres on Independence Day.