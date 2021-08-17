'What a win': Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli and Team India's victory against England

Actor and producer Anushka Sharma celebrated husband Virat Kohli and team India's win against England on Monday. The Indian cricket team beat the host by 151 runs in the test match.

Anushka took to her Instagram stories and shared a few pictures of skipper Virat Kohli and other players.

"What a win! What a team!" Anushka captioned the picture.

Prior to the post, the actor shared a picture of her television screen showing Virat and his team on the field following the victory. She also shared a series of victorious moments from the exciting match.

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal also congrtulated the team for the victory.

Ranveer shared a collage of pictures of the players and celebrated the win. He wrote 'Epic' along with a fire emoticon. On the other hand, Vicky shared a video of the final moments of the match and wrote, "Top top stuff."

Meanwhile, Anushka had taken off to UK with Virat and daughter Vamika in July. Since then, the couple has been sharing interesting pictures from their outings. They had also celebrated Vamika’s six-month birthday in London with a day out in the park.

Anushka had also bonded with actress Athiya Shetty, who is rumoured to be dating Indian cricketer KL Rahul, during their trip.

On the film front, Anushka was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' co-starring Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan. The actress is yet to announce her next project.

Meanwhile, she has had her hands full as a producer. Last year, she produced the Amazon Prime Video series 'Paatal Lok' and Netflix original film 'Bulbul', under her banner Clean Slate Filmz.

Published on: Tuesday,August 17, 2021, 10:32 AM IST