WeWantAnnouncementSRK: Shah Rukh Khan fan threatens to commit suicide if he doesn’t announce his next by New Year's eve

#WeWantAnnouncementSRK made it's way to Twitter trends on Monday as Shah Rukh Khan fans decided to show their frustration over the superstar not announcing his next.
Millions of Shah Rukh Khan fans have been waiting with bated breath for his next film announcement. Speculations around have been rife about his next project which will either be Rajkumar Hirani directorial or Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s next or South director Atlee’s next. The superstar continues to stay mum on his next project ever since the debacle of his last release, Aanand L Rai’s Zero.
One fan however, took to Twitter and threatened to commit suicide if Shah Rukh doesn't announce his next project until the New Year's eve. He tweeted, "#WeWantAnnouncementSRK @iamsrk if you don't announce your next on 1st January I will sucide I repeat I will sucide..#ShahRukhKhan"
Another user wrote,"It's been 3 years that we haven't heard any new film news that you are working on because we have grown-up watching a hard working and never Giving up SRK & We Can't See you like this So Please SRK announce a Movie We are dying to see you on big screen"
One event went ahead and wrote,"if you do not announce on January 1, I will cut my penis#ShahRukhKhan"
Here are the some other tweets:
