'We're in a...': Aadar Jain spills the beans on engagement plans with Tara Sutaria

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are among the most talked-about couples from Bollywood. They have always been secretive about their relationship, however, from jetting off to the Maldives to attending family dinners the couple quite often makes headlines.

Time and again, Tara and Aadar also indulge in social media PDA and leave sweet comments on each others' posts on Instagram.

In a recent interview with ETimes, Aadar was asked if the couple's engagement was on the cards in their near future. Responding to it, the actor simply said that he is happy right now.

Aadar stated that he likes to keep his personal and private lives separate and added that both of them are in a very happy space right now.

Last year, Tara had made her relationship Instagram-official by sharing a picture of the couple to wish Aadar on his birthday.

"Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain," she had captioned her post. Aadar reacted to the post, "I love you" with a heart emoji.

In November, on Tara's birthday, Aadar had also shared a picture of them together and wished her.