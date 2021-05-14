'We're in a...': Aadar Jain spills the beans on engagement plans with Tara Sutaria

Aadar Jain and Tara Sutaria are among the most talked-about couples from Bollywood. They have always been secretive about their relationship, however, from jetting off to the Maldives to attending family dinners the couple quite often makes headlines.
Time and again, Tara and Aadar also indulge in social media PDA and leave sweet comments on each others' posts on Instagram.
In a recent interview with ETimes, Aadar was asked if the couple's engagement was on the cards in their near future. Responding to it, the actor simply said that he is happy right now.
Aadar stated that he likes to keep his personal and private lives separate and added that both of them are in a very happy space right now.
Last year, Tara had made her relationship Instagram-official by sharing a picture of the couple to wish Aadar on his birthday.
"Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain," she had captioned her post. Aadar reacted to the post, "I love you" with a heart emoji.
In November, on Tara's birthday, Aadar had also shared a picture of them together and wished her.
In an earlier interview with the Free Press Journal, Aadar had said, "Tara is a very important part of my life and together we have a great time...she brings me a sense of calm and peace. We’re good for each other in many ways. She loves my work and we always encourage each other to do better."
Meanwhile, on the work front, Aadar made his debut with Qaidi Band in 2017. He was last seen in Hello Charlie.
On the other hand, Tara will be seen in Tadap. Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is set to make his acting debut in the movie. Tara also has Ek Villain Returns in the pipeline.
