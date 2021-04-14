'We're entertainers, not fact-checkers': Samantha Akkineni slams media for 'cancelling' actors with opinions

She is one of the most sought-after female stars in Tollywood. Her work down South includes films such as "Rangasthalam", "Mahanati", and "Theri". This year, Samantha Akkineni will be seen in her first Hindi project, "The Family Man 2". The second season of Raj and DK's web series is being awaited by the audience with anticipation. While the details of her role have been kept under wraps, her fans are excited.

Recently, Samantha took a subtle dig at the media for 'cancelling' actors who voice their opinion on current affairs or social issues.

Participating in the 'What did she say' challenge, Samantha took to her Instagram reel with a text that read, "Them: We need your opinion on "this important topic". Me: Wondering since when did actors' opinions matter soooooo much."

She captioned it as, "We're entertainers, Not fact-checkers. Why are actors crucified for having an opinion about the important matters pertaining to the world? We are humans too and We make mistakes too. But cancelling us for speaking out or not speaking out aloud on each & every topic is a bit unfair, don't you think? Let us stick to what we do best ... making you fall in love with our performances #whatdidshesay is a fun way to speak your mind ... what’s on your mind? #reelit."