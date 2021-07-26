'Went into labour early': Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' releases on Netflix after being leaked online four days before its official release

As per reports, the film has been pirated and was released online on apps like Telegram. The makers are reportedly looking at taking legal in the case.

Produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Tfilm also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak.

Laxman Utekar's directorial 'Mimi' is a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. Kriti had to even put on 15 kilos for her role.

The actor will be carrying this content-driven film on her own shoulders as she is all set to deliver probably one of her best performances so far playing a different, mature role of a mother for the first time.

The upcoming film also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak.

Laxman has also written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has penned the dialogues as well.

(With inputs from ANI)