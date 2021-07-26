'Went into labour early': Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' releases on Netflix after being leaked online four days before its official release

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon's 'Mimi' was preponed and released on OTT platforms, on Monday evening, after reportedly being leaked online.
'Mimi', which was scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix, has reportedly been leaked online four days before its official release date.
The Hindi remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film 'Mala Aai Vhhaychy!' (2011) is now available on Netflix.
Minutes after its unexpected release, Kriti, who is celebrating her birthday on Monday, took to her Instagram handle to share the news with her fans.
"Mimi STREAMING NOW!!!Mimi went into labour early! Our baby couldn’t wait to see you all!!! Mimi streaming now on @netflix_in and @officialjiocinema," she wrote in the caption of the announcement video.
As per reports, the film has been pirated and was released online on apps like Telegram. The makers are reportedly looking at taking legal in the case.
Produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, Tfilm also features Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa, Sai Tamhankar, and Supriya Pathak.
Laxman Utekar's directorial 'Mimi' is a quirky tale of a feisty and carefree girl (Kriti) who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. Kriti had to even put on 15 kilos for her role.
The actor will be carrying this content-driven film on her own shoulders as she is all set to deliver probably one of her best performances so far playing a different, mature role of a mother for the first time.
Laxman has also written the movie's story and screenplay along with Rohan Shankar, who has penned the dialogues as well.
(With inputs from ANI)
