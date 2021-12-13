'Welcome to the club': Lara Dutta congratulates Harnaaz Sandhu for Miss Universe win

Former Miss Universe and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta on Monday congratulated Harnaaz Sandhu for winning the title of Miss Universe 2021.

Taking to Twitter on Monday morning, the 'Bell Bottom' actress congratulated Harnaaz and wrote, "Congratulations @HarnaazSandhu03!!!! Welcome to the club!!! We’ve waited 21 long years for this!!! You make us SO SO proud!!! A billion dreams come true."

After a wait of more than two decades, Chandigarh's Harnaaz finally brought home the Miss Universe crown.

The 21-year-old won the title Sunday night at a glittering event held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.

"I am immensely grateful to the Almighty, my parents, and the Miss India Organisation for guiding and supporting me throughout. Loads of love to everyone who prayed and wished the crown for me. Bringing the glorious crown back after 21 years to India is a moment of great pride," Harnaaz told IANS.

Sandhu beat out 79 contestants to be crowned Miss Universe. Nadia Ferreira, Miss Paraguay was the runner-up and second runner-up was Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane.

The young model will bring home the crown 21 years after Lara Dutta won in 2000.

Harnaaz is an alumna of Chandigarh's Post Graduate Government College Sector 11 and also a Punjabi film actress. Her mother is a gynaecologist.

The young model also has numerous pageant titles to her name like Times Fresh Face Miss Chandigarh 2017, Miss Max Emerging Star India 2018 and Femina Miss India Punjab 2019.

She has also starred in Punjabi films like 'Yaara Diyan Poo Baran' and 'Bai Ji Kuttange'.

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 10:31 AM IST