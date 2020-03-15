'We were preparing for our board exams, at 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings': Ayushmann on 19 years with Tahira

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been more than just a versatile actor. He has always tried to balance work and family despite being at the peak of his career. As a doting husband and father, Ayushmann is a complete package of an ideal man, with fans worshiping him beyond his work onscreen.
On celebrating 19 years with his love Tahira Kashyap, the Bala actor penned down a special post revealing how he proposed to her. Alongside a collage of his wife’s pictures he wrote, “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm.”
Earlier this year, Khurrana also shared a heartfelt post on Tahira's birthday. He wrote, "Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. This was your first year in mumbai and in my life in this city. Santosh humara pehla house help chutti pe gaya hua tha and we had spent the entire day cleaning the house. Tum aayi aur duniya badal gayi meri. You changed my perspective towards life and love. Tahira means pure and virtuous. That’s what you are. Happy bday love"
Ayushmann and Tahira are childhood sweethearts who tied the knot in 2008 and have two kids-son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.
On work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Amitabh Bachchan. He has also signed a action thriller with Anubhav Sinha - the duo worked together previously in Article 15.
