'We were preparing for our board exams, at 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings': Ayushmann on 19 years with Tahira

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been more than just a versatile actor. He has always tried to balance work and family despite being at the peak of his career. As a doting husband and father, Ayushmann is a complete package of an ideal man, with fans worshiping him beyond his work onscreen.

On celebrating 19 years with his love Tahira Kashyap, the Bala actor penned down a special post revealing how he proposed to her. Alongside a collage of his wife’s pictures he wrote, “It was in 2001. We were preparing for our board exams. At 1.48 AM I’d confessed my feelings over the phone. Bryan Adams was playing on my stereo. Inside Out was the song. It’s been 19 years with this goofball. Umm.”