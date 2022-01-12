'We were depressed': Kriti Sanon says she discussed 'bad reviews' of 'Raabta' with Sushant Singh Rajput over wine

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon recently revealed that she 'sulked' over wine with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput after their film 'Raabta' did not work.

'Raabta' released in 2017 and revolved around reincarnated lovers. It failed to impress the critics and the audience and tanked at the box office.

In an interview with Film Companion, Kriti recalled how the two sat down to discuss the film’s failure over a bottle of wine with director Dinesh Vijan. She said that they were 'sulking and depressed'.

The actress felt that the flashbacks in the romantic thriller weren’t too effective, but her suggestions were set aside.

Talking about that time, Kriti said, "You have to accept what has happened. You’re making films for the audience, you can’t say unko samajh nahi aayi (they didn’t understand). Agar unko samajh nahi aayi tumhari galti hai (It’s your fault if they didn’t understand). You can’t say, ‘We were ahead of our time’. No, you’re making films for that time, you have to connect to the audience. Where did you fail? You have to figure that out.”

Recalling the night, Kriti added, “It was a funny night. We were all sulking, we were depressed, we’d gone through really bad reviews and we didn’t know what to say. Dino was just like, ‘Aajao yaar, mood kharab hai (Come over guys, I’m in a bad mood)’. We went there and opened a bottle of wine. Dino said, ‘I think it’s the flashbacks, I should have made it simple. Why did we go tribal?’ Earlier, there was a draft that had a normal raja-rani. It’s more relatable to people, right? But we felt like we wanted to go a little different. I was having a glass of wine, and I said, ‘I told you this!'”

Kriti also said that during the making of the film, there was a point when she had told Vijan that the flashback love story doesn't come across as well. Kriti added that both Sushant and Dinesh looked at her like 'isko kuch nahi pata hai (she doesn't know anything)' but later they said the same things.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will next be seen in films like 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Ganapath' and 'Shehzada' among others.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:46 PM IST