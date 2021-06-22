'We must regain our lost glory': Kangana Ranaut wants 'slave name' India changed to Bharat

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said that the name of the country should be changed from India to Bharat. She added that India is a 'slave name.'
Kangana took to her Koo account and wrote that the country cannot progress if it remains a 'cheap copy' of the Western world.
For those unversed, after being permanently suspended from using Twitter, the actress has been using the homegrown Koo platform to voice her opinions on various issues.
She wrote, "India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. The world will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be a cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat."
She also shared a screenshot of her post as a story on Instagram.
She followed it up with another post where she explained the meaning of the word Bharat and claimed that it is made up of three Sanskrit words.
She wrote, "British gave us slave name India... which literally means east of Indus River. Really would you call a child small nose or second-born or worse C section? What kind of a name is this? So rudimentary. Let me tell you meaning of Bharat. It's made of three Sanskrit words BH (bhav), Ra (rag), ta (tal). Yes that's who we were before we were enslaved, most culturally and aesthetically evolved civilisation."
"Every name has a vibration and British knew this they not only gave new names to places but even to people and important monuments. We must regain our lost glory, let's start with the name Bharat," she added.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana Ranaut's much-awaited project 'Thalaivi' which was slated for a theatrical release on April 23, this year got postponed due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.
The film is a biopic on the life of Tamil Nadu's celebrated actress-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Helmed by A.L. Vijay, 'Thalaivi' is an upcoming Indian multilingual biographical film that will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
Apart from this she also has 'Tejas', 'Dhaakad', and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. Kangana has also signed up to play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama.