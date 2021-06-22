'We must regain our lost glory': Kangana Ranaut wants 'slave name' India changed to Bharat

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday said that the name of the country should be changed from India to Bharat. She added that India is a 'slave name.'

Kangana took to her Koo account and wrote that the country cannot progress if it remains a 'cheap copy' of the Western world.

For those unversed, after being permanently suspended from using Twitter, the actress has been using the homegrown Koo platform to voice her opinions on various issues.

She wrote, "India can only rise if it’s rooted in its ancient spirituality and wisdom, that is the soul of our great civilisation. The world will look up to us and we will emerge as a world leader if we go higher in urban growth but not be a cheap copy of western world and remain deeply rooted in Vedas, Geeta and Yoga, can we please change this slave name India back to Bharat."

She also shared a screenshot of her post as a story on Instagram.