'We must ensure that this crisis is resolved': Priyanka Chopra on farmer protests

California: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday reacted to the ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws, and said that "as a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later." The 'Baywatch' star posted her reaction on Twitter in response to a tweet by Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh.

"Our farmers are India's Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crisis is resolved sooner than later," tweeted Chopra The 'Bajirao Mastani' star posted her tweet by sharing pictures put out by Dosanjh featuring the peaceful protests. In the pictures, farmers are seen serving meals to the police officials, while on the other hand, the second one shows vice versa.