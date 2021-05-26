'We miss you everyday': Riteish, Genelia D'souza remember Vilasrao Deshmukh on his birth anniversary

His wife, actor-producer Genelia D'souza also penned a heartwarming note for her father-in-law.

The Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na actress shared a wedding picture in which she can be seen hugging Vilasrao Deshmukh. In the caption, Genelia revealed how the former Maharashtra Chief Minister accepted her as one of his family members.

"Dearest Pappa, Most often when a daughter-in-law comes into her in-laws house, she fears not being accepted as one of the family members.. You made sure I believe that family doesn’t only mean being related by blood, it is a relationship which is so pure and so blessed and so wanted," she wrote.

"I want to be part of your inheritance Pappa - of your patience, of your warmth, of unconditional love to one and all.. This Hug is not one of Just a Father-in-Law, it is one of a Dad and more so because I see my Dad in the background being secure that he has sent his daughter to the best family ever. You are such a Big Deal Pappa and I don’t even think you know it, I hear it everyday from strangers who send me blessings because you have touched their lives in more ways than I can understand. Happy Birthday Pappa. We Miss You," she added.

