'We may not always have the power to change...': Shilpa Shetty's post before Raj Kundra's arrest for 'making' porn grabs eyeballs

In a major swoop, the Mumbai Police late on Monday arrested businessman Raj Kundra -- the husband of Bollywood actor and model Shilpa Shetty -- for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing them through mobile applications. He was produced before a Mumbai magistrate and has been remanded to police custody till July 23.
Now, Shilpa’s post right before Raj’s arrest has grabbed eyeballs on social media. On Monday, the actress suggested meditation that offers benefits like calming the mind, reducing stress and sharpening the eyesight. The ancient meditation practice is called Tratak.
"We may not always have the power to change what's happening around us, but we can definitely control what happens within. That is possible only through Yoga. Give yourself the ability to calm the mind, reduce unwanted thoughts, centre your wandering attention, and improve your focus through Tratak Meditation," Shilpa wrote in an Instagram post.
The actress, who is known for her penchant for Yoga, also mentioned the benefits of the meditation, which include increased concentration levels, fighting sleeping difficulties, sharpening eyesight and reducing stress.
Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe said that the police have not yet been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty.
"Crime Branch Mumbai this February registered a case related to pornographic films. New actors were promised roles in web series and short stories and they were asked to do bold and nude scenes in auditions. Female actors opposed this and approached the Crime Branch based on which a case was registered. During the investigation, nine accused were arrested. Some people forcefully get such films produced. A man named Umesh Kamat who was looking after the India operations for the company of business of Raj Kundra was arrested," he said.
"We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we'll take appropriate action," Bharambe added.
The Joint Commissioner of Police said that all the pornographic content was being uploaded on a mobile application named "Hotshots", which was owned by the London-based company.
On the work front, Shilpa is set to make her comeback into Hindi films after 14 years with the upcoming comedy "Hungama 2". The Priyadarshan directorial also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash in key roles.
With inputs from Agencies
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)