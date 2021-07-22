'We may not always have the power to change...': Shilpa Shetty's post before Raj Kundra's arrest for 'making' porn grabs eyeballs

The actress, who is known for her penchant for Yoga, also mentioned the benefits of the meditation, which include increased concentration levels, fighting sleeping difficulties, sharpening eyesight and reducing stress.

Meanwhile, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Milind Bharambe said that the police have not yet been able to any find any active role of Shilpa Shetty.

"Crime Branch Mumbai this February registered a case related to pornographic films. New actors were promised roles in web series and short stories and they were asked to do bold and nude scenes in auditions. Female actors opposed this and approached the Crime Branch based on which a case was registered. During the investigation, nine accused were arrested. Some people forcefully get such films produced. A man named Umesh Kamat who was looking after the India operations for the company of business of Raj Kundra was arrested," he said.

"We have not been able to any find any active role (of Shilpa Shetty) yet. We are investigating. We will appeal to the victims to come forward and contact the Crime Branch Mumbai and we'll take appropriate action," Bharambe added.

The Joint Commissioner of Police said that all the pornographic content was being uploaded on a mobile application named "Hotshots", which was owned by the London-based company.

On the work front, Shilpa is set to make her comeback into Hindi films after 14 years with the upcoming comedy "Hungama 2". The Priyadarshan directorial also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Meezaan Jafri and Pranitha Subhash in key roles.

With inputs from Agencies