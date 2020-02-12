'We love anybody our son loves': Does Aadar Jain's mom Rima approve of him dating Tara Sutaria?

Bollywood newbie Tara Sutaria, who is rumoured to be dating Raj Kapoor’s grandson Aadar Jain kind of made things official with her attendance at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding celebrations.

In an interaction with Mumbai Mirror, Aadar’s mother Rima Jain got candid about her son’s relationship. She was asked if there would be another wedding soon, to which she said, “No, nothing like that. They’re young. We’ll see later in life what happens. Let them make their life and let them work (first).” When asked if the duo has the family’s approval, she added, “We love anybody our son loves.”

Earlier, while talking to Mirror, Tara said that she and Aadar enjoy going out and spending time with each other. “It’s important to say this, we enjoy going out and spending time together. Aadar is special to me and both of us are foodies, so we are going to be spotted at restaurants,” said Tara.

The two met for the first time during the Diwali of 2018, and have a lot of mutual friends. Tara and Aadar Jain sparked romance rumours last year when they were seen attending multiple events together around Diwali. Aadar also attended a special screening of Tara’s last release ‘Marjaavaan’. Although the pair is yet to admit to their relationship, they have also posted about each other on social media.