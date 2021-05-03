'We look to be of the same age': Salman Khan takes sly dig at trolls over age gap between him and Disha Patani

Bollywood actors Salman Khan and Disha Patani are gearing up for the release of one of their most-awaited films Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

In a new making-of-video of his upcoming film, Salman has cracked a joke about their age difference.

He is heard saying that he and Disha -- who is 27 years his junior--look to be the same age in the film.

Taking a subtle dig at those who have been trolling him because of the age gap, Salman says in the video, "She has done wonderful work in the movie. She looks very beautiful. We look to be of the same age too. No, she did not look my age, I looked like hers."

While the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor is 55 years old, Disha is 28. They have previously worked in Bharat.

In another portion, Salman said that if an actor can do action at his age, they can also do romance. Soon after the trailer of Radhe was released last month, fans were quick to notice the kissing scene he shared with Disha.

Salman who has always followed a 'no-kissing policy' in his films, addressed the scene and said, "There is a kiss in this movie, however, it is not with Disha but with a tape."

