'We just didn’t vibe': Shruti Haasan says she 'didn’t get along' with Rajkummar Rao during 'Behen Hogi Teri'

Actress Shruti Haasan made her debut in Bollywood in 2000 with the film "Luck". She was later seen in Hindi films like "Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji", "Ramayya Vasthavayya" and "Behen Hogi Teri".

Shruti recently confessed that she did not completely get along with her "Behen Hogi Teri" co-star Rajkummar Rao during its making.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Haasan was asked which celebrity she would like to work with, to which she said, “Probably Rajkummar Rao... The thing is, him and I didn’t get along 100% during Behen Hogi Teri. We just didn’t vibe.”

In the Ajay K Pannalal-directorial, Rajkummar essays the role of Gattu who falls in love with Shruti, who played the feisty character – Binny, a strong-headed girl from Lucknow.

“And then, we got along really well after the movie, so I would really like to work with him again, with our new frames of mind, because I think he is fab,” she added.

Meanwhile on work front, in the southern film industry, Shruti has worked in hits like "Gabbar Singh", "Yevadu" and "Puli" among many others.

She was recently seen in the Pawan Kalyan-starrer "Vakeel Saab". She has started shooting for "Salaar", which stars Prabhas, and "Laabam" with Vijay Sethupati.

Haasan has been shuttling between Chennai and Hyderabad to shoot her upcoming films. With Covid cases continuing unabated, and with places like Mumbai seeing a sharp rise, she is being extra cautious.

Talking about how she manages her travel schedule, Shruti told IANS: "I've always been very used to travelling for shoots but it's definitely more chaotic during these times of Covid. I get tested often, in order to make sure I'm not a risk to others, and to follow the protocol of each state and, of course, I follow safety precautions."

"I don't compromise on loads of sanitisers and masks as well! Everything else comes second," she added.