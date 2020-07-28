'We have lost another gem': Veteran actress Kumkum who starred in 'Pyaasa', 'CID' passes away at 86

Veteran actress Kumkum, born as Zaibunnissa, breathed her last on Tuesday. She was 86. The cause of the 'Mother India' actress' death is yet to be known.
The news was shared by Naved Jafri on Twitter. He wrote, "We have lost another gem. I have known her since I was a kid and she was family, a superb artist and a fantastic human being, innalillahe wa innailaihe raajeoon. Rest in peace kunkum aunty."
Actor Nasirr Khan tweeted, "yesteryear's film actress KUMKUM aunty, passed away, she was 86. she did so many films; songs & dances where picturized on her. did so many movies opposite dad."
"2 most famous 1's being #pyaasa & #cid. she was the female in the immortal "ye hai bombay mer jaan" song with him. may Allah grant her Jannah. deepest condolences to the family. another gem gone..." he added.
In 1954, the beauty made her debut in Bollywood with the popular song 'Kabhi Aar Kabhi Paar Laaga Teere Nazar'.
Kumkum appeared in several yesteryear hits like Mother India, Kohinoor, Ujala, Ek Sapera Ek Lootera, and Naya Daur. Raja Aur Runk, Geet, Aankhen and Lalkar are among her other successful films.
She also starred in the first ever Bhojpuri film, which was released in 1963 - Ganga Maiyya Tohe Piyari Chadhaibo.
'CID' movie's ' Yeh Hai Bombay Meri Jaan' was also picturised on her.
