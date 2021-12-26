'We have been dying to do this': Ali Fazal spills the beans on wedding plans with Richa Chadha

Actors Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal were set to tie the knot in April 2020 but their plans were delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. There were reports that the couple have planned March 2022 for their intimate wedding, with only family and close friends in attendance and functions in New Delhi and Mumbai

In a recent interview, commenting on reports of March 2022 wedding date, Ali Fazal said that, they have been dying to get married. He spoke about how the first and second wave of the virus delayed their plans. When the lockdown was lifted in 2020 and normalcy had returned, the two actors had to complete their pending shoots. This put their wedding plans on a back seat.

Ali who is in Saudi Arabia for the shooting of his Hollywood project 'Kandahar' added that he is not sure about the March 2022 date, and that the couple were trying to make it work.

Loading View on Instagram

The couple met on the sets of 'Fukrey' in 2013 and after dating for few years, Ali proposed to Richa in December 2019 on her birthday during their vacation in Maldives.

On the work front, Ali will next be seen in 'Death on the Nile', which is set to release on February 11, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, December 26, 2021, 12:37 PM IST