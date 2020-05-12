'We had Samisha after 3 attempts': Shilpa Shetty opens up on several miscarriages before opting for surrogacy

Actress Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra, in February, announced that they have become parents to a baby girl, born through surrogacy. The couple who tied the knot in November 2009, had welcomed their first child together - son Viaan - in May 2012. In a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Shilpa Shetty Kundra opened up about her miscarriages and why she had to opt for surrogacy.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Shilpa Shetty revealed that she didn't want to have a child for the 'longest of time' after her son Viaan. However, she didn't want Viaan to be the only child and hence decided to go for the second baby. The actress shared that she suffered from an auto-immune disease and had several miscarriages, while she was trying to conceive her second child. She said, "After Viaan, I did want to have another child for the longest time. But I suffered from an auto immune disease called APLA and that came into play every time I get pregnant. So I had a couple of miscarriages so it was a genuine issue. I didn't want Viaan to grow up as a single child, because I'm also one of two and I know how important it is to have a sibling. Coming from that thought, I did explore other ideas as well but they didn't pan out well."