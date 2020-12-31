‘We don’t want to raise brats’: Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spills the beans on raising a star kid

Sharma is seen looking radiant in an off-white ensemble by Sabyasachi, which includes a bikini-style top, a pair of straight pants and an oversize trench coat.

In an interview with the magazine, she spilled the beans on raising a star kid.

"There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So, I do think that will work for us. I've been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world.”

“I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats," she added.

She further mentioned that her n Virat do not want to raise a child in the public eye by engaging him/her on social media.

She said, “No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It's going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."