‘We don’t want to raise brats’: Mom-to-be Anushka Sharma spills the beans on raising a star kid

Actor-producer and mom-to-be Anushka Sharma, graced the January edition of Vogue with a special pregnancy shoot.
The 'Zero' actress took to social media to share the cover and wrote, "Capturing this for myself, for life! @vogueindia, this was fun."
Sharma is seen looking radiant in an off-white ensemble by Sabyasachi, which includes a bikini-style top, a pair of straight pants and an oversize trench coat.
In an interview with the magazine, she spilled the beans on raising a star kid.
"There are so many similarities in the way we are as people and the way we approach life. So, I do think that will work for us. I've been thinking about it before I even became a parent. Conditioning is the most important role in how we see the world.”
“I come from a progressive background, so that will always be a part of our home. Love is the underlying factor in our home, and what’s important to us is that our child be respectful of people. You have to create that value structure. We don’t want to raise brats," she added.
She further mentioned that her n Virat do not want to raise a child in the public eye by engaging him/her on social media.
She said, “No kid should be made to be more special than the other. It’s hard enough for adults to deal with it. It's going to be difficult, but we intend to follow through."
Back in August, actress Anushka Sharma and her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, announced their pregnancy on social media. The couple confirmed that they will welcome their first born in January 2021.
"And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," Anushka captioned the image. Virat shared the same caption on his Twitter page.
Not to mention, Twitter India, recently unveiled that the tweet shared by Virushka was the most-liked one in 2020.
Anushka earlier shared that she will get back to shooting once she delivers her first child.
"Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I'm going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy," said Anushka.
The cricketer-actor pair had tied the knot on December 11, 2017 in Italy. After their nuptials, the couple had hosted grand receptions in New Delhi and Mumbai which was attended by celebrities from all spheres of life.
