‘We don’t talk as much but…’: Dino Morea spills the beans on his equation with ex-GF Bipasha Basu

Bollywood actor Dino Morea, who plays the main antagonist in the web series "The Empire" recently spilled the beans on his relationship with ex-girlfriend and actress Bipasha Basu.

Dino and Bipasha worked together in the 2002 film “Raaz” during which they were dating. They also shared screen space in the film “Gunaah”, released in the same year. However, they weren’t a couple by then.

Dino told Hindustan Times that their equation from one film to another did not change despite the shift in their rapport with each other.

He said, “We did not let our personal relationship come in between our work, we let that stay out of the work we did.”

He added that they both respect each other and are still very friendly.

“We don’t talk as much but we talk every now and then and there are those cherished memories which were wonderful,” said Dino.

The duo dated from 1996 to 2002. Later, Bipasha was in a relationship with John Abraham from 2002 to 2011.

Dino's last full-fledged role was "Pyaar Impossible!" in 2010. He then featured in appearances in "Happy New Year" and "Alone" (also starring Bipasha).

Basu met co-star Karan Singh Grover on the sets of “Alone” and they fell in love. The two got married on 30 April 2016.

Meanwhile, Dino's acting career was saved by the OTT boom, courtesy shows such as "Mentalhood", "Hostages" and "Tandav".

"I am grateful to them for helping me show my versatility and potential, otherwise how do I prove myself. With OTT, people are thinking out of the box, which I love," Morea told PTI.

"The Empire" shows Dino essay the role of Shaibani Khan. The series is based on Alex Rutherford's novel "Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North".

With "The Empire", also starring Shabana Azmi, Drashti Dhami, Aditya Seal, Rahul Dev, the actor hoped he can play a memorable character.

Produced by Advani's sister Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani, the show premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on August 27.

