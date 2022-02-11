'We don't have theatres in my hometown': Arunachalee actress Chum Darang on making debut in 'Badhaai Do'

Dreams of Chum Darang to act in Hindi movies finally turned into reality, as the 29-year-old actress from Arunachal Pradesh, is making her Bollywood debut with Junglee Production's 'Badhaai Do'.

The actress from Pasighat in East Siang district, will be seen sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar.

Chum of Mirsam Village near Pasighat has won various beauty pageants like Miss AAPSU 2010. She was one of the finalists of North East Diva 2014. She also holds the title of Miss Tiara India International 2017.

Not just this, Chum Darang is also the owner of a coffee cafe called 'Cafe Chu' at Pasighat.

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar's 'Badhaai Do' is all set to make its release on Friday.

'Badhaai Do' is an unconventional story as it shows the journey of a lesbian woman and gay man who marry each other as a setup to appease their parents. The movie will feature Chum, who will make her Bollywood debut with this movie.

She will be seen playing Bhumi Pednekar's love interest in the film.

Though Chum is thrilled about this opportunity, she says that Bollywood was never the plan.

"I wanted to act but I thought people would laugh if I told them about this," says Chum. She originally planned to run a cafe in her hometown, but decided to try her hand at acting.

The actress also that her friends and family back home are as thrilled as her about the film.

"We don't have theatres in my hometown so they are planning to go to Assam and will be travelling for three hours to see me on the big screen," she said.

Chum reveals about how 'Badhaai Do' happened and why actors from the northeast are afraid of being typecast in certain roles.

"I have learnt to be hardworking from Bhumi and Rajkummar," she said.

Sharing the screen with actors like Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, who have been appreciated for the kind of roles they play, has been an exciting as well as a learning experience for Chum.

"They both are so down to earth and work really hard. I know they are experienced, they know so much but during the shoot, they sat down, listened to the director and worked accordingly. I learnt to be hardworking and grounded from them, the respect they have for other actors on set was another thing that I learnt from them," she added.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 11, 2022, 12:24 PM IST