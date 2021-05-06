'We don't even know him': Rangoli Chandel reacts to Anand Bhushan removing collaboration with Kangana

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut’s sister and spokesperson Rangoli Chandel has responded to fashion designer Anand Bhushan pledging to never work with the "Queen" actor following her Twitter account suspension.
"In view of certain events today, we have taken a decision to remove all collaboration images with Kangana Ranaut from our social media channels. We also pledge never to be associated with her in any capacity in the future. We as a brand do not support hate speech," Bhushan wrote on Instagram.
Responding to the same, Rangoli took to Instagram and wrote, "This person Anand Bhushan is trying to get mileage on Kangana's name we are not associated with him in any way we don't even know him, many influential handles are, tagging him and dragging Kangana's name with his brand, Kangana charges crores for any brand endorsements but editorial shoots are not brand endorsements, neither we choose nor select those clothes, magazine editors pick that ensemble looks."
She further added, "This small-time designer is using India's top actress name to promote himself I have decided to sue him he will have to prove in the court how and where we had any endorsement with him now that he is claiming to disassociate himself ... see you in the court @anandbhushan."
Twitter on Tuesday permanently suspended Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, saying she had repeatedly violated its rules on "hateful conduct and abusive behaviour".
The 34-year-old actor's handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message: account suspended.
A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement that Ranaut's account has been "permanently suspended for repeated violations".
It, however, did not specify the tweet(s) that triggered the action.
Ranaut, known for her inflammatory tweets, had posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President's Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.
"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm," the Twitter spokesperson said.
"The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," the statement added.
According to Twitter's Abusive Behaviour policy, "one may not engage in the targeted harassment of someone, or incite other people to do so or attempt to harass, intimidate, or silence someone else's voice".
When an account is suspended permanently, the account holder is notified about the rules they have violated, the social media platform said citing the policy.
Many social media users called Ranaut out for spreading hatred.
Though silenced on Twitter, the actor, who was last year awarded Y-plus category security by the government, posted a video on Instagram on Tuesday. She termed the apparent silence of the liberal international media on Bengal violence their "conspiracy against India".
Ranaut is also active on Facebook.
In her Instagram stories, Ranaut shared a screengrab of her statement to the media on her account suspension.
She further wrote, "My Twitter account was suspended right after I posted a video on Twitter demanding President rule to stop genocide in Bengal."
Last year, Rangoli's account was suspended on the microblogging website. The actor became active on Twitter after that.
