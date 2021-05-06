'We don't even know him': Rangoli Chandel reacts to Anand Bhushan removing collaboration with Kangana

Twitter on Tuesday permanently suspended Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, saying she had repeatedly violated its rules on "hateful conduct and abusive behaviour".

The 34-year-old actor's handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message: account suspended.

A Twitter spokesperson said in a statement that Ranaut's account has been "permanently suspended for repeated violations".

It, however, did not specify the tweet(s) that triggered the action.

Ranaut, known for her inflammatory tweets, had posted several messages following the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress' win over the BJP in West Bengal and incidents of post-poll violence. Calling for President's Rule in the state, she also blamed Banerjee for the violence and called her unpublishable names.

"We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm," the Twitter spokesperson said.

"The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service," the statement added.