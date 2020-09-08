'We did it guys...': Taapsee Pannu's sarcastic rejoinder as Rhea Chakraborty is arrested

On Tuesday, actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged amid the ongoing investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The NCB made the sensational arrest shortly after 3.30 pm as part of its probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, capping three days of tough grilling and intense speculation. Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, said NCB Deputy Director M.A. Jain.