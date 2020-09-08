'We did it guys...': Taapsee Pannu's sarcastic rejoinder as Rhea Chakraborty is arrested

On Tuesday, actor Rhea Chakraborty was arrested for her alleged role in the drugs angle that has emerged amid the ongoing investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The NCB made the sensational arrest shortly after 3.30 pm as part of its probe to unravel the drugs nexus in the film industry, capping three days of tough grilling and intense speculation. Rhea was charged under NDPS Act Sections 8(C), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28 and 29, said NCB Deputy Director M.A. Jain.
But while the arrest created waves, many were baffled by the fact that the NCB's remand application does not mention that Rhea herself had consumed drugs. In its six-page NCB remand application, Rhea was described as "an active member of the drug syndicate connected with drug supplies" who "used to manage finances for drug procurement along with Sushant Singh Raput" -- without any mention if she herself consumed drugs.
Following the revelation actor Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter criticising the situation.
"Correction. She wasn’t consuming. Financing and procuring for Sushant. So in that case if he was alive he would’ve been put behind bars too ? Oh no. She must’ve forced the drugs onto him. Sushant must’ve been force fed marijuana. Yes that’s what it is exactly. We did it guys," she wrote.
A local Magistrate in Mumbai has now sent actress Rhea Chakraborty to 14-day judicial custody late on Tuesday night. In an anti-climax of sorts, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Charaborty, but later declined to take her into its own custody and instead sought 14-day judicial custody, which was granted.