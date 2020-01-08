'We can't sit on the fence any longer': Sonakshi Sinha lauds Deepika Padukone for showing up at JNU

Deepika Padukone on Tuesday joined students protesting against the recent violence on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus. The Bollywood actor was seen standing in solidarity with the students without saying a word. However, her action certainly ignited a massive reaction from her peers, political leaders as well as netizens.
Some attacked the Padmaavat actress by boycotting her upcoming film, whereas others lauded for being brave and having a spine.
Sonakshi Sinha took to her Twitter handle and gave a thumbs up to the actress for showing up despite the consequences. She wrote, “No matter which political party you support,do u support violence?Don't visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up?We can't sit on the fence any longer.Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up.This is not the time to stay quiet.”
Deepika was currently in the national capital promoting her upcoming film 'Chhapaak'. More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU and attacked the students and professors with sticks and rods.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)