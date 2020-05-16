'We can't show concern for migrants by sitting in AC and tweeting', says Sonu Sood

"They are the real face of India who have worked hard to build our houses. They have left their homes, their parents, their loved ones and worked so hard just for us. Today, if we are not there to support them, I think we don't have any rights to call ourselves human beings. We have to come forward and help them with the best of our abilities. We can't leave them on the streets, we can't see them dying on the highways, we can't let those little children walking with them think that there is no one for their parents," he added.

Not just migrants, Sonu Sood has been working relentlessly trying to help whoever approaches him. "You won't believe my number rings 24X7. I keep getting calls and messages for PPE kits, ration et cetera. We are supplying food, we have made stalls at the highways at Dahisar Naka and other places. The migrants who are walking, we try to convince them to stop so that we can help them board the trains. Also, we give them fruits or whatever we can for their journey," he shared.

"I feel it should be the duty of every Indian to help them (migrant workers) in whatever way they can. These are the times when you leave everything behind and come together as a family and you become one nation through which you can spread the message that don't worry, this too shall pass. Because we need to stand together and make sure that no one sleeps empty stomach in this country."

Sonu has a major regret -- that migrant workers in our society are just numbers and not names.

"One thing I feel very sad about is that we just say that eight migrants died or 10 migrants died or 16 migrants were killed under a train. Why can't we put their names in the newspapers or social media? We have to consider migrants as humans, as equally important as those people killed in a plane crash whose names are mentioned in the news. We need to know who these people are, who lost their lives. We should know their names and respect them," he said.

How does he feel about all the praise is garnering for helping the needy? "People have been showering blessings from across the globe. It's overwhelming and it motivates me to work harder. I am there for them, I will be on the roads, I will leave no stone unturned day and night to be with them and make sure that every migrant reaches their destination. To the best of my abilities I will make sure it happens," concluded the actor.