'We broke barriers': Tusshar Kapoor lauds fellow single parents Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor

Bollywood actor Tusshar Kapoor who has taken time off screen to be a full time parent had a special message for all the single parents out there including his sister Ekta Kapoor and filmmaker friend Karan Johar.
The trio was present at Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi’s grand birthday bash on Wednesday, at Taj Land Ends in Mumbai. Tusshar, who also came with his son Laksshya, shared an adorable post giving a shout out to single parents. He wrote, "Single parents Club... we broke barriers."
Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Tusshar had revealed that his decision to become a single parent was to channel his paternal instincts: "At around 35, 37, I started getting paternal instincts for my pets. I also began to wonder then how would it feel like to hold your child? I wanted to be a father and I wanted to start a family, so I did it. People then messaged me that I am inspiring them."
For those uninitiated, Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya was born via surrogacy in 2016. Following the same, in 2017 Karan Johar turned dad to his twins Yash and Roohi. And finally, the latest addition to their club was television czarina Ekta Kapoor, who welcomed her son Ravie in January last year also via surrogacy.
