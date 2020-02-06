'We broke barriers': Tusshar Kapoor lauds fellow single parents Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Tusshar had revealed that his decision to become a single parent was to channel his paternal instincts: "At around 35, 37, I started getting paternal instincts for my pets. I also began to wonder then how would it feel like to hold your child? I wanted to be a father and I wanted to start a family, so I did it. People then messaged me that I am inspiring them."

For those uninitiated, Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya was born via surrogacy in 2016. Following the same, in 2017 Karan Johar turned dad to his twins Yash and Roohi. And finally, the latest addition to their club was television czarina Ekta Kapoor, who welcomed her son Ravie in January last year also via surrogacy.