'We barely spoke': Adhyayan Suman and Maera Mishra break up after 2 years of dating

Shekhar Suman’s actor-son Adhyayan Suman, who made his OTT debut in 2020 with “Aashram”, after being MIA from the big screen, has reportedly parted ways from his girlfriend and actress Maera Mishra.

Mishra is a former MTV Splitsvilla 11 contestant and has worked in the television show “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.”

Adhyayan and Maera had been dating for two years before calling it quits in November 2020.

In an interview with a leading daily, Maera said that things didn’t work out between the two and that after moving in with him, she realised he was quite different from what she expected.

She added that there was a communication gap and that they barely spoke.

Meanwhile, Suman hasn’t responded to the news yet.

Recently, Adhyayan headlined after a popular news channel falsely reported the actor’s death.

Speaking about the day when rumours around his death surfaced, Suman said, "Why would you report this? Why would you write such things about me? I am happy in my life and am working hard. I do not need to commit suicide. I do not want anyone to die by suicide. How can you cook up such things about someone? It is shameful!"

Starting his career in Bollywood with the film "Haal-e-dil" in 2008, Adhyayan has appeared in films like "Raaz: The Mystery Continues", "Jashnn", "Dehraadun Diary", "Himmatwala", and "Heartless".