'We are with you in these difficult times': Ali Zafar sends prayers for India amid second wave of COVID-19

This comes after India surpassed the US record of 297,430 single-day infections anywhere in the world on Thursday, making it the global epicentre of a pandemic that is waning in many other countries.

On Saturday, once again, India's coronavirus infections rose by 346,786 overnight, the health ministry said, setting a new world record for the third consecutive day, the Geo TV reported.

Amid the rising cases hospitals are begging for oxygen supplies.

Considering the worst situation in India, many Pakistanis have come out with their prayers for their neighbours.

On Friday, Pakistan's Edhi Foundation, in a magnanimous gesture offered a fleet of 50 ambulances and its staff to help manage the crisis brought about by the coronavirus pandemic in India.

Apart from Edhi, many Pakistanis, including federal ministers, have expressed their sentiments on social media, with a trend #PakistanstandswithIndia also being on top in Pakistan.

