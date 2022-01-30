'We are playing our age': Suniel Shetty opens up about his upcoming film with Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently said that he is happy to team up with Sanjay Dutt for a film after a gap of 12 years.

The actors were last seen together in the film 'No Problem' in 2010.

In an interview with ETimes, Shetty confirmed that he will share screen space with Dutt in a film directed by Samir Karnik.

Opening about the film, Shetty said, "We are playing our age in this film, and I must say the script is brilliant. The audience has seen us portraying these macho characters together on screen, but this time around, we are bringing comedy to the table."

Known to be good friends, the actors might not have worked together for years, but personally, they share a great bond. Shetty said that he thinks their upcoming film is a take on their personal relationship too.

The two actors have been seen in films like 'Kaante' (2002), 'Dus' (2005) and 'Shootout At Lokhandwala' (2007).

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the film will also feature Esha Gupta, Zayed Khan, Saurabh Shukla and Jaaveed Jaaferi in lead roles. . The key members of cast aside, many other comic artists are expected to come on board to play small yet important parts in the film.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt is gearing up for the release of his three big budget films – 'Prithviraj', 'KGF Chapter 2' and 'Shamshera'.

Published on: Sunday, January 30, 2022, 12:11 PM IST