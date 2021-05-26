'We are friends now': Rakhi Sawant and Mika Singh bump into each other years after kiss controversy; watch video

Actress Rakhi Sawant and singer Mika Singh's infamous kiss controversy had created a huge drama way back in 2006.

It was a headline on every news channel, when Mika landed himself in trouble after forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant during his birthday bash. Reportedly, Rakhi had also filed a case of molestation against the singer. On the other hand, Mika had maintained that Rakhi had kissed him first.

Although the case died down long back, the controversy still does rounds on the internet time and again.

However, it looks like both of them have now moved on. According to a video shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, both of them can be seen hugging and showering praise on each other.