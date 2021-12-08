‘We all have a voyeur streak’, says 'Inside Edge' creator Karan Anshuman

The third season of Karan Anshuman’s Inside Edge is out, and its creator feels extremely lucky to have reached that milestone. Co-directed by Kanishk Varma, it features a cast that includes Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, Tanuj Virwani, Aamir Bashir, Sapna Pabbi, and Sayani Gupta, among others. Karan is also the creator of Mirzapur, which along with Inside Edge, is among the top web series India has had to offer in the past couple of years. We caught up with Karan for an exclusive conversation.

Excerpts:

Within a span of half a decade, you’ve been credited with two successful and popular web series. How does it feel?

They say it’s all 1 per cent hard work and 99 per cent luck in our industry. I’m just really thrilled and enjoying the ride that has been so far.

Do you feel the pressure to sustain and elevate the content you create with every season passing by?

Definitely, there is the pressure that we have to do better than the last season, and I just put that onto Kanishk. When we started this one, I told him, ‘Here you go, here’s a script, here are the last two seasons, now just make it better.

Why do you think scams and scandals make for an appeal?

I think inside all of us, we have this voyeur streak. We like a little bit of masala and spice in people’s lives. It’s called schadenfreude — when you enjoy other people’s misery. Everyone is like that. I guess Inside Edge sort of capitalises on that, especially the saucy part of it. Though, to be fair, in this season, we have really become a lot more mature in our approach to not only the game but also to all the characters and their conflicts. It’s a lot less salacious or a lot, but a lot more dramatic and interesting.

What’s your secret to churning out content that calls for a binge-watch?

I think the secret sauce is to not think that you have a secret sauce, or believe that there is one, or that there is some formula to this. You have to just be honest in your writing and always have a good team of writers with you, as we have had on Inside Edge, and rally them together. Also, create an atmosphere where everyone is excited about pitching the best ideas that they have, and making sure that they make it onto paper and getting a fair share of screen time for all the good ideas.

Will you be investing your creativity in a feature film anytime soon?

I’m open to everything. It depends on the story, whether it needs 10 minutes of a short film, two hours of a feature film, or eight hours in a series. It boils down to how much time it will take to tell that story and how many characters are there, and how interesting the arcs can be given the time. It’s really not about the format as much as it’s about the story that excites me.

