'We actually can’t wear masks': Soni Razdan demands Covid-19 vaccine for actors

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra in the past few days is hinting at a mighty second wave. With certain restrictions in place, and many moving around for work commitments including those in showbiz, veteran actress Soni Razdan has demanded vaccination for all working actors.

For those unversed, as per the current vaccination norm, only those above the age of 60 and 45 with comorbidities are eligible to get a jab and government and private centres.

Razdan took to Twitter and wrote, “So many actors get COVID and are at huge risk when working. I mean we actually can’t wear masks. But no one seems to think they need to be able to take the vaccine yet.”

When a user commented, “It's not a crucial profession to be carried out on daily basis,” Soni replied, “It’s a profession none the less. People need to work right. Others can do so wearing protection but actors are the only people who cannot! And so ....”

“Oh and every actor isn’t a huge superstar .. so those who are whining on about that can keep shut. Stop watching content na then. It is made with great risk to the concerned actors lives. Being at the top of ones profession can’t be a disqualification for a vaccine. Jeez,” she added in a subsequent tweet.