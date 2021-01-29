Watchlist: Five recently-released regional movies to watch this week

The Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer that got audiences back to the cinemas in droves refuting Covid-19 guidelines and saw as many as 10 movie theatre managers getting booked for not adhering to 50% occupancy norm, is now getting a OTT release. The action thriller traces the story of John Durairaj, an alcoholic professor, essayed by Vijay, who is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster Bhavani, played by Sethupathi who uses the children of the school for criminal activities. The film, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Xavier Britto, is already a huge hit and a must watch for the terrific performances by two powerhouse actors and also because of the sheer madness it has created among the audience!

Film: World Famous Lover

Language: Telugu

Where to watch: January 30 at 8pm on Sony MAX