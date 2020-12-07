Watch: 'Zidd' teaser gives glimpse of Amit Sadh taking on the role of a Kargil war hero 

Amit Sadh has had a rather eventful year with five releases. The actor, who is known for his acting prowess and versatility, is back with yet another project. Titled Zidd, it is a Zee5 Original series which is based on a true story and revolves around the lives of India's Special Forces and army personnel.
The teaser of the series, that released today, sees Amit in a brand new avatar where he looks unrecognisable as a Special Forces officer.
The teaser gives us a glimpse of his physical transformation. He is seen playing a rather interesting character and his portrayal of a brave but vulnerable officer who is physically and emotionally injured is sure to capture the attention of the audience.
Shedding some more light on Zidd, Amit says, "Zidd is a defining moment in my career. The teaser is an early testimony to that and the real deal is the premiere on 22nd January, 2021. It is the story of a man’s conviction and determination with a lot of heart and emotions. It is based on Major Deependra Singh Sengar, Special Forces officer, the Kargil war hero and is an ode to his wilful journey. I am glad it is made into a series so that viewers can soak in all highlights and turning points of his journey. I hope the audience will like the teaser and appreciate the soul and hard work that has gone into its making. I am looking forward to what the fans have to say about it.”
It would be interesting to see the actor take on the role of Major Deependra Singh Sengar and play him to the T. Needless to say, the teaser looks intriguing and Amit is sure to add another feather to his hat with Zidd.
