Watch: 'Zidd' teaser gives glimpse of Amit Sadh taking on the role of a Kargil war hero 

Amit Sadh has had a rather eventful year with five releases. The actor, who is known for his acting prowess and versatility, is back with yet another project. Titled Zidd, it is a Zee5 Original series which is based on a true story and revolves around the lives of India's Special Forces and army personnel.

The teaser of the series, that released today, sees Amit in a brand new avatar where he looks unrecognisable as a Special Forces officer.

The teaser gives us a glimpse of his physical transformation. He is seen playing a rather interesting character and his portrayal of a brave but vulnerable officer who is physically and emotionally injured is sure to capture the attention of the audience.