Watch: Zareen Khan spotted roaming on streets of Bandra dressed up as Santa Claus

It's been a decade that Zareen Khan entered Bollywood in 'Veer'. The film failed to ignite the screens despite the presence of superstar Salman Khan, but it opened a few doors for the young actress.

Speaking of Zareen's upcoming projects, she has a few films in her kitty but shooting of all her projects came to a halt owing to the COVID-19 lockdown.

"I was about to shoot for a Punjabi movie in London in May. I had to start work on a Hindi horror film too, and even on my digital debut show. Everything is uncertain now. I don't know when things will return to normalcy. Seeing the current situation, it seems it will take time to resume -- especially in my industry where most of the work is team-based," Zareen said.

Khan will next be seen in ‘Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele’, based on the theme of homosexuality. The Harish Vyas directorial has done the rounds of the film festival circuit. the film casts Anshuman Jha as a gay man named Veer and Zareen as a lesbian woman named Mansi. The story follows their road trip from Delhi to McLeod Ganj, and how they are forced to become friends.

Talking about her upcoming Punjabi film, Zareen said: "I am doing a Punjabi film named 'Patake Painge'. We will start shooting around March or April next year. It is too early for me to divulge details. I can just reveal that my co-star in the film is Binnu Dhillon and it will be directed by Smeep Kang."