Watch: Woman tries to pull Deepika Padukone’s Rs 1.6 lakh purse in viral video

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone stepped for dinner on Thursday night in Mumbai. The leggy lass opted for a casual ensemble with distressed black jeans, white tank top and a tie dye jacket.
However, as she headed back to her car post-dinner, Padukone struggled to get inside amid a mob of fans.
Amid all the chaos a woman tried to pull her red Saint Laurent Sac de Jour Nano purse in Embossed Croc worth Rs 1.6 lakh.
However, she did not lose her calm, secured her bag and sat inside the car with the help of her bodyguard.
On work front, Deepika has 2021 jam-packed with multiple projects after being MIA for a year since her January 2020 release ‘Chhappak’.
Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled next which stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.
Then there’s ‘Pathan’, an action film which reunites her with Shah Rukh Khan.
She will also feature in Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.
Deepika had also announced the remake of Anne Hathaway’s movie ‘The Intern’, which originally had Rishi Kapoor, but given the actor’s demise last year, the makers will re-work on their cast.
The leggy lass has also signed an action-adventure film ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan, and will be producing and starring in the ‘Mahabharata’ film as Draupadi.