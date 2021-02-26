Watch: Woman tries to pull Deepika Padukone’s Rs 1.6 lakh purse in viral video

On work front, Deepika has 2021 jam-packed with multiple projects after being MIA for a year since her January 2020 release ‘Chhappak’.

Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra’s untitled next which stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Then there’s ‘Pathan’, an action film which reunites her with Shah Rukh Khan.

She will also feature in Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.

Deepika had also announced the remake of Anne Hathaway’s movie ‘The Intern’, which originally had Rishi Kapoor, but given the actor’s demise last year, the makers will re-work on their cast.

The leggy lass has also signed an action-adventure film ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan, and will be producing and starring in the ‘Mahabharata’ film as Draupadi.