Watch: Why did CISF stop Urmila Matondkar at Mumbai airport?

Urmila started her career as a child star aged seven in a Marathi film, 'Zaakol' (1980), and later her first role in Bollywood in the Shashi Kapoor-Rekha starrer 'Kalyug' (1981).

But it was the highly acclaimed Shekhar Kapur-directed film, 'Masoom' (1983) that catapulted her to fame as a child actress and significantly boosted her film career.

Later, she worked with some of the biggest actors in major films like 'Dacait', 'Bade Ghar Ki Beti', 'Narasimha', 'Chamatkar', 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa' (paired opposite Jugal Hansraj, the child co-star of 'Masoom'), 'Rangeela', 'Indian', 'Judaai', 'Daud', 'Satya', 'Kaun', 'Mast', 'Dillagi', 'Khoobsurat', 'Jungle', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Ek Hasina Thi', 'Om Jai Jagadeesh', 'Bhoot', 'Pinjar', 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara' and 'Speed'.

Besides, she has acted in Marathi and South Indian language films and several television serials.

Urmila tied the knot with her boyfriend Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a model and businessman hailing from Kashmir on March 3, 2016. Mohsin is reportedly almost 10 years younger to the actress.

Matondkar got a 'ticket' first and then officially joined the Shiv Sena last year.

The development came after Matondkar remained in a 'denial mode' for 14 months since she quit the Congress in September 2019, alleging party infighting, post-defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party's Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North constituency.

An outspoken person known for her bold stand on various issues, a couple of months ago, she and actress Kangana Ranaut were engaged in a verbal scuffle after the latter made certain remarks targeting Matondkar on social media.