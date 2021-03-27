Watch: Why did CISF stop Urmila Matondkar at Mumbai airport?

Actress Urmila Matondkar who was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Friday, was reportedly stopped at the entrance gate by CISF personnel.
According to a video surfaced on social media, Urmila did not have her ID and therefore wasn’t allowed to enter. It was only after she called someone with it, the CISF asked her to pull down her mask, and was then allowed to be on her way.
The actress politely waited without any fuss and followed procedure.
Watch the video below.
Urmila started her career as a child star aged seven in a Marathi film, 'Zaakol' (1980), and later her first role in Bollywood in the Shashi Kapoor-Rekha starrer 'Kalyug' (1981).
But it was the highly acclaimed Shekhar Kapur-directed film, 'Masoom' (1983) that catapulted her to fame as a child actress and significantly boosted her film career.
Later, she worked with some of the biggest actors in major films like 'Dacait', 'Bade Ghar Ki Beti', 'Narasimha', 'Chamatkar', 'Aa Gale Lag Jaa' (paired opposite Jugal Hansraj, the child co-star of 'Masoom'), 'Rangeela', 'Indian', 'Judaai', 'Daud', 'Satya', 'Kaun', 'Mast', 'Dillagi', 'Khoobsurat', 'Jungle', 'Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya', 'Ek Hasina Thi', 'Om Jai Jagadeesh', 'Bhoot', 'Pinjar', 'Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara' and 'Speed'.
Besides, she has acted in Marathi and South Indian language films and several television serials.
Urmila tied the knot with her boyfriend Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a model and businessman hailing from Kashmir on March 3, 2016. Mohsin is reportedly almost 10 years younger to the actress.
Matondkar got a 'ticket' first and then officially joined the Shiv Sena last year.
The development came after Matondkar remained in a 'denial mode' for 14 months since she quit the Congress in September 2019, alleging party infighting, post-defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party's Gopal Shetty in Mumbai North constituency.
An outspoken person known for her bold stand on various issues, a couple of months ago, she and actress Kangana Ranaut were engaged in a verbal scuffle after the latter made certain remarks targeting Matondkar on social media.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)