Watch: When Rhea Chakraborty played a Zee News journalist who idolised Arnab Goswami

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has become the highlight of an embarrassing media trail after being probed for the suicide of late actor and boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

The media that thronged for a perfect picture of the actress as she graced the red carpet at prestigious events of the film fraternity, is now packaging segments accusing her of black magic and other such allegations by zooming the lens into her living room.

However, nothing beats the irony when Chakraborty herself played a journalist on the big screen. In the 2017 comedy thriller ‘Bank Chor’, Rhea essayed the role of a Zee reporter who idolised Arnab Goswami.

The film also starred Riteish Deshmukh and Vivek Oberoi.

The scene is of a hostage situation where Rhea is asked to go wired. As the police prep her for the task, she beings to stress over it and hums “Ekla Cholo Re” – a Bengali patriotic song written by Rabindranath Tagore.

She then goes on to say, “Come on Gayatri you can do this, what would Argo do?”

Vivek then interrupts, “Argo?”

Rhea then says, “Arnab Goswami Sir. My Idol.”