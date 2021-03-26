Watch: When Ranbir Kapoor's singing teacher called him tone-deaf and said, 'unse naa ho payega'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recorded a sweet video message for his mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who recently attended a TV show, where Rishi Kapoor was celebrated by the contestants of the music reality show.

In the promo of the upcoming episode of 'Indian Idol 12', Neetu is seen getting emotional watching video messages by her son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

In the video, Ranbir reveals that he was enrolled in a classical singing class with his sister Riddhima. However, the coach had called him tone deaf and said, "unse naa hopayega."

Check out the video here: