Watch: When Ranbir Kapoor's singing teacher called him tone-deaf and said, 'unse naa ho payega'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor recorded a sweet video message for his mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, who recently attended a TV show, where Rishi Kapoor was celebrated by the contestants of the music reality show.
In the promo of the upcoming episode of 'Indian Idol 12', Neetu is seen getting emotional watching video messages by her son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.
In the video, Ranbir reveals that he was enrolled in a classical singing class with his sister Riddhima. However, the coach had called him tone deaf and said, "unse naa hopayega."
The promo also shows Neetu's daughter calling her 'Iron Lady' of the family and a 'real Indian Idol'.
In another promo, the veteran actress was seen dancing to their popular track 'Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge' in Rishi Kapoor special episode.
"I am really happy to be here. Today, we will not get sad, today I will not get sad. I want to celebrate Rishi ji in my memories together. I've come here after a very long time, alone. The last time, I came here with my husband. Because I am alone here today, I needed some courage but now that I am here, we're going to enjoy today," she said.
Rishi Kapoor breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30 last year after a two-year battle with leukemia.
On the work front, Neetu will next be seen in Raj Mehta's comedy Jug Jugg Jeeyo. She stars alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Prajakta Koli.
Meanwhile, Ranbir will next be seen in the fantasy-adventure 'Brahmastra', directed by Ayan Mukerji.
It is billed as a three-film series, which will also star megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.
