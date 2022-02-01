Watch: When Kareena Kapoor said Twinkle Khanna’s ‘real’ lines about making a baby in 'Good Newwz'

Former actor-turned-producer and author Twinkle Khanna recently invited actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for a candid conversation on the YouTube channel Tweak India.

Bebo and Tina discussed a plethora of topics such as work-life balance, kids and the common factor that binds them – Akshay Kumar.

Twinkle and Kareena revealed how Akshay had used his wife’s actual lines from real life into the film 'Good Newwz'.

Twinkle says, “I actually told him that line you know where women have to do all the work and what do you guys have to do? What’s your contribution to making a child? You just make a face like ahh and that is it. He’s taken that and put it in the movie.”

The comedy-drama, released in India on December 27, 2019, 'Good Newwz' emerged as a blockbuster.

In 'Good Newwz', Akshay and Kareena and Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani are shown as couples who are trying to conceive a baby through IVF. However, in a major goof-up, Akshay and Diljit's sperms get interchanged.

While Akshay and Kareena are shown as a sophisticated and poised couple, Diljit and Kiara are the typical Punjabis - outspoken, friendly and fun!

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the movie had been bankrolled by Zee Studio.

