Watch: When Hrithik Roshan made a cameo in rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad's 2013 music video

Days after Hrithik Roshan was spotted with his rumoured girlfriend Saba Zad post dinner date, fans have discovered an old video of the superstar making a cameo in his ladylove’s musical performance.

The video is of the ‘Dhoom’ anthem from 2013 posted on Yash Raj Films’ YouTube account. It shows Saba covering the title track and delivering a sultry take on the same.

The video features stills from all the three ‘Dhoom’ movies such as John Abraham, Hrithik, and Aamir Khan.

The second installment of the action franchise saw a charismatic pairing of superstar Hrithik Roshan and Bollywood's diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

The action-thriller directed by Sanjay Gadhvi, produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner Yash Raj Films starred Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Bipasha Basu, and Uday Chopra in lead roles.

The movie was released on November 24, 2006.

Hrithik was previously married to Sussanne in 2000 and parted ways after 14 years of marriage. The two are parents to their two sons, Hrehaan and Hridaan.

While Khan is rumoured to be in a relationship with actor Arslan Goni, Hrithik is not shying away to show that he too has found someone special.

Hrithik will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Vikram Vedha', which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte.

The project is the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The movie is being directed by the makers of the original film, Pushkar-Gayathri.

Hrithik will also feature in Siddharth Anand's upcoming action thriller 'Fighter', co-starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Saba featured in the web series 'Rocket Boys' that stars Ishwak Singh as Dr Vikram Sarabhai and Jim Sarbh as Dr Homi J. Bhabha, India's space pioneers.

Saba essays the role of Dr Bhabha's love interest Parvana Irani.

'Rocket Boys' revolves around the lives of these two nuclear physicists, and follows their journey as they set out to create the Indian space programme.

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 10:11 AM IST