Watch: When 'Chhalaang' actress Nushrratt Bharuccha featured in MDH TVC with 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati

‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati, the owner of an iconic spice brand MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti), died on Thursday at the age of 98.
Gulati has been the face of Mahashian Di Hatti, popularly known by its abbreviated name MDH, for years, featuring on its packets and appearing in its advertisements.
In one of the advertisements that released in 2007, featured Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha.
The TVC shows Nushrratt with her partner visiting a fair in Rajasthan. The couple enjoy with the folk dancers after which they encounter Gulati.
This was only a year after Bharuccha made her film debut.
The actress, however only garnered fame when she starred in ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha’ (2010), followed by ‘Pyaar Ka Punchnama’ (2011) and ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’ (2018).
She was last seen in 'Chhalaang' - a hilarious yet inspirational journey of a PT master in a semi government-funded school in North India. Nushrratt was seen as a computer teacher in the film directed by Hansal Mehta.
According to MDH website, Gulati was born on March 27, 1923 in Sialkot in undivided India. Dharampal left school before completing 5th class. He set up a small business with his father 'Mahashay' Chunnilal in 1937 and later joined the parental business of spices under the name of 'Mahashian Di Hatti'. The family was popularly known as ‘Deggi Mirch Wale’ people in Sialkot.
