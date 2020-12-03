Watch: When 'Chhalaang' actress Nushrratt Bharuccha featured in MDH TVC with 'Mahashay' Dharampal Gulati

‘Mahashay’ Dharampal Gulati, the owner of an iconic spice brand MDH (Mahashian Di Hatti), died on Thursday at the age of 98.

Gulati has been the face of Mahashian Di Hatti, popularly known by its abbreviated name MDH, for years, featuring on its packets and appearing in its advertisements.

In one of the advertisements that released in 2007, featured Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha.

The TVC shows Nushrratt with her partner visiting a fair in Rajasthan. The couple enjoy with the folk dancers after which they encounter Gulati.