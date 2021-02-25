Watch: Vivek Oberoi teases Mumbai Police with ‘pawri' meme after being fined for riding bike sans helmet

The incident came to light after he posted a Valentine's Day video of the bike-ride with his wife Priyanka Alva-Oberoi riding pillion, both seen without the necessary protective gears.

The February 14 short video-post gushed: "What a start of this lovely Valentine's Day, with Main, Meri Patni or Woh! A refreshing joyride indeed!” as the couple zoomed away on their electric-blue Harley Davidson bike.

At one point, Vivek and Priyanka, both sporting jeans and dark top-shirt, were seen interacting with some young boys and girls, a few without the mandatory face mask, at an unidentified petrol pump, in the western suburbs.

On their late-night bike sojourn, the Oberois sportingly allowed many of the excited girls and a boy—all mask-less—to click selfies with them, ironically, against the backdrop of a huge banner proclaiming COVID-19 protocols to be adhered to!

An FIR was registered against him under IPC Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) along with provisions of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Precautionary Measures 2020 and the Motor Vehicles Act, the official said.

Besides that, a fine of Rs 500 was also imposed on him for not wearing a helmet, the official added.

Under both IPC Sections, 188 and 269, an offender can be punished with up to six months in jail or fine or both.

Acknowledging his mistake, Vivek tweeted to the Mumbai Police: "Pyaar humein kis mod pe le aaya! Nikle they nayi bike par hum aur hamari jaan, bina helmet ke kat gaya chalaan! Riding without a helmet? Mumbai police will do a checkmate! Thank u @mumbaipolice for making me realise that safety is always most important. Be safe, Wear a helmet & a mask."