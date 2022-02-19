Watch: Vivek Agnihotri's ‘The Kashmir Files’ pre-release screenings takes the USA by storm

During the end of last year, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and his wife-actress Pallavi Joshi visited the USA for over a month-long schedule of the special screenings of their highly-anticipated movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ across different cities.

Touted to be one of the most important, relevant and unreported story of Indian history, Vivek’s next ‘The Kashmir Files’ was invited by several prestigious institutes and organizations in the USA. The critically-acclaimed filmmaker along with Pallavi Joshi are elated about the humongous and heartfelt response for ‘The Kashmir Files’ during the movie screenings.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ahead of the trailer launch, the makers of the exodus drama have launched a video on social media that showcases the heartfelt and natural response by the viewers across the USA. While praising the movie, one viewer said, “This movie has such a unique message that the world cannot see what is happening there”, whereas the other mentioned while getting emotional, “I have lived what we have gone through. I could see the pain in my parents’ eyes. You all have done a great job in making this movie and bringing the truth in front of the world.”

The screenings echoed the same sentiments from the viewers who couldn’t stop praising the movie talking about the plight of Kashmiri pandits.

Vivek with his team, led by his wife Pallavi Joshi, took the task and carried extensive research, despite being under the threat of fatwa over last three years. The team studied each story and finally set out to make a feature film. Vivek was challenged by Covid-19, yet he didn’t relent on his mission and completed the research and wrote an engaging story and screenplay that has transformed into an epic film on screen.

Living up to its title, ‘The Kashmir Files’ is a true story, based on video interviews of the first generation victims of The Kashmir Genocide of Kashmiri Pandit Community. It’s a heart-wrenching narrative of the pain, suffering, struggle and trauma of Kashmiri pandits and questions eye-opening facts about democracy, religion, politics and humanity.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the exodus drama features a stellar cast of actors including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

Produced by Zee Studios and Tej Narayan Agarwal, Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi and Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, ‘The Kashmir Files’, written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri is scheduled to release in theatres on 11th March, 2022.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 09:56 AM IST