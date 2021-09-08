Watch: Vidyut Jammwal pays emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla, says 'I never had that kind of friendship with anyone else'

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal on Wednesday paid tribute to his close friend, actor Sidharth Shukla, who recently died of a heart attack.

Vidyut went live on Instagram and spoke about his friendship with Shukla. They both started their career as models before venturing into acting and even used to train together at a gym.

Vidyut said, "Last I met Sidharth was on July 15. Our friendship dates back to 20 years. Sidharth Shukla has been my best friend because I never had that kind of friendship with anyone else. He was my first gym partner in Mumbai. I remember that in 2004, I had entered the gym and saw this very tall, good-looking guy. My cousin introduced me to him and since then, we became gym partners and eventually, good friends."

Speaking about their bond, he added, "So when I last met Sidharth, I told him, 'You are the only guy in my life whose clothes I remember when I first met'. I had some of my best training sessions with him. He just had one mantra — 'To be the man, you have to beat the man."

The 'Commando' star said that he last met Sidharth on Junly 15.

"On July 15, I got a call from him asking to meet. When he reached, he said that there was a lot of media outside. We talked about the pap culture and how actors call up photographers to click them on various locations. However, Sidharth Shukla never once called them. Media loved him a lot. He respected the paps. He was very gracious towards them," he said.

Loading View on Instagram

During the live, Vidyut also spoke about Sidharth's mother Ritaa Shukla and his sisters. He called hum an 'ideal man' raised by three very string women. Sidharth Shukla's Mom is simply amazing, he said.

The actor was seen getting emotional when he spoke about Sidharth Shukla's bond with his mother.

"I used to think that I am the best son ever and I love my mom. However, when I saw Sidharth Shukla with his mom, I got a complex feeling. He was a great son. I felt ashamed," he said.

Vidyut was also present at Sidharth's funeral to pay his last respects.

"Mein pahli baar kisi cremation pe gaya hun jaha mujhe laga ki bhagwan cremate ho rahe hai," he said.

Sidharth breathed his last on August 2. He was 40.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 05:51 PM IST